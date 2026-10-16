Managing Partner

Miracle Mile Law Group, LLP

Labor & Employment

Justin Hanassab is the managing partner and lead trial attorney of Miracle Mile Law Group, LLP, representing California employees in discrimination, harassment, retaliation, whistleblower and wrongful-termination matters. His appellate work produced Kruitbosch v. Bakersfield Recovery Services in 2025, a partially published decision holding that an employer’s response to a harassment complaint can itself make a workplace objectively hostile. In 2026, Hanassab uncovered discovery misconduct in Joven v. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream that included defense counsel coaching witnesses by text during remote depositions, withheld evidence and spoliation of electronic records. The court issued a rare tentative ruling granting terminating sanctions, and the Daily Journal featured the result. He has secured multiple seven-figure verdicts and settlements for employees over the past two years, with the Dreyer’s misconduct producing more than $84,000 in monetary sanctions.