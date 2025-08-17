Co-Founder & Partner

Quill & Arrow, LLP

Product Liability

Kevin Jacobson, co-founder and partner at Quill & Arrow, LLP, leads one of California’s fastest-growing firms focused on consumer protection, lemon law and personal injury litigation. Since founding the firm in 2019, he has helped recover more than $100 million on behalf of over 4,000 clients harmed by defective vehicles and products. Jacobson is recognized for his expertise in the Song- Beverly Act and consumer fraud litigation, consistently delivering results in high-stakes cases. A graduate of UCLA and Loyola Law School, he combines sharp litigation strategy with a client-first mindset that has fueled the firm’s expansion to over 180 employees. His recent cases have driven recalls of defective vehicles and forced manufacturers to adopt improved safety protocols, setting new standards in consumer protection.