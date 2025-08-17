Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers

Family Law

Marie A. LaMolinara is a partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP , where she focuses exclusively on family law and has built a reputation for skillfully handling complex, high-asset divorce and custody matters. With nearly two decades of experience, she is known for her balanced approach, resolving disputes through negotiation whenever possible while being fully pre- pared to litigate when necessary. LaMolinara has guided hundreds of cases to successful conclusions, often for clients in the entertainment, technology and business sectors. She serves as a volunteer temporary judge for Los Angeles County Superior Court and is certified to act as Minor’s Counsel. An advocate for community service, she sits on the board of LevittQuinn Family Law Center and her professional excellence has been recognized by Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers and Lawdragon 500.