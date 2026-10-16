Partner

Negrin LLP

Personal Injury

Matthew Jason Negrin is a partner at Negrin LLP, where the attorney and certified public accountant handles legal malpractice, real estate and business litigation. Licensed in California and Florida, he also serves as outside general counsel for small and midsize companies. Negrin’s malpractice work ranges from conflicts of interest to civil RICO claims in the real estate and tax industries. He represented shareholders of a closely held corporation in the $27-million sale of its stock to a multinational company and defended Utah’s largest independent broker-dealer in a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Before an NASD arbitration panel, he secured a client judgment of $16 million. A Southern California Super Lawyer since 2019, Negrin is secretary of the Southern California chapter of the American Academy of Attorney-Certified Public Accountants.