Managing Partner

Slater Slater Schulman LLP

Personal Injury

Michael W. Carney is the managing partner of Slater Slater Schulman’s California office, where he focuses on personal injury and sexual abuse cases. With 19 years of experience, he has helped secure over $100 million in settlements since 2023, including key roles in a $4-billion L.A. County settlement and a $2.46-billion Boy Scouts resolution. A former senior prosecutor and homicide unit leader, Carney has conducted more than 80 jury trials. His advocacy has been recognized with awards, including the Felony Trial Attorney of the Year and the California State Senate Certificate of Recognition. He is a graduate of UC Law San Francisco and ac- tive in legal and community organizations supporting underserved populations. Carney’s expertise is often sought in high-profile cases, and he remains dedicated to mentoring young attorneys and supporting survivors of abuse.

