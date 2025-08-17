Trial Lawyer & Managing Attorney

Nguyen Lawyers, ALC

Personal Injury

Minh T. Nguyen is the managing attorney and founding partner of Nguyen Lawyers, ALC, where he has earned a national reputation for securing justice in complex personal injury cases often turned away by other firms. With 23 years of experience and a 100% success rate between 2023 and 2025, he has recovered over $171 million in verdicts and settlements in that period alone, including a $55-million wrongful death verdict in Fresno - one of the largest non-economic awards in California history. As the 2023 president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), and its first Asian American president, Nguyen continues to lead through advocacy and mentorship. A past president of Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities, he also teaches at leading trial academies and funds scholarships for aspiring students.