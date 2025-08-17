Attorney

Jeff Anderson & Associates

Personal Injury

Neda Lili Lotfi, an attorney at Jeff Anderson & Associates, is a dedicated advocate for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, focusing on high-stakes litigation against powerful institutions. She has successfully held public and private schools, religious organizations, youth athletic groups and other entities accountable for their failures to protect vulnerable children. Lotfi also represents survivors of sexual abuse and assault by musicians, artists and corporate figures who have exploited positions of power. She serves on the Plaintiff Liaison Committee for JCCP 5101 and played a critical role in achieving an $880-million settlement against the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 2024--the largest child sex abuse settlement involving a Catholic archdiocese. A board member of the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), she advances legislative reforms, mentors newer attorneys and champions survivors rights across California.