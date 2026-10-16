National Trial Lawyer & Founder

Trial Lawyers For Justice

Personal Injury

Nicholas C. Rowley is the founder of Trial Lawyers for Justice and a national trial lawyer whose cases have produced more than $3.5 billion in verdicts and settlements. His $412-million medical malpractice verdict is the largest in history, and he has also won $131 million for a car crash victim, $74.5 million in a birth injury case and $50 million against Starbucks for a 25-year-old burned and disfigured. In Washington, Rowley helped secure multiple verdicts against Monsanto for students, parents and teachers exposed to PCBs at a public school. He co-founded Trial By Human to train plaintiff lawyers and has invested tens of millions of dollars in the fight against California’s $250,000 MICRA cap on noneconomic damages. He has funded educational centers and underserved communities in four countries.