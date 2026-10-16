Partner

BD&J, PC

Personal Injury

Having secured a $25-million wrongful death settlement in Orange County, Olivier Taillieu is a partner at BD&J, PC who handles traumatic brain injury and other catastrophic cases. His practice covers vehicle collisions and workplace and construction-site accidents with multiple defendants. Recently, Taillieu won a $10-million Orange County verdict in a construction accident involving a broken ankle and an $8.5-million San Mateo verdict for a shoulder injury. A San Diego jury also awarded $6 million to a pedestrian who needed shoulder and neck surgeries. He is the treasurer of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, in line to lead it in 2029, and sits on the Consumer Attorneys of California Board. Taillieu’s earlier results include an $11.6-million recovery for a motorist rear-ended by a delivery driver.

