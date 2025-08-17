Senior Trial Attorney

J&Y Law

Personal Injury

Parham Nikfarjam is a senior trial attorney at J&Y Law, where he represents clients in complex personal injury matters with a meticulous and strategic approach. With nine years of experience and nearly $14 million recovered between 2023 and 2025, he focuses on serious injury cases involving auto collisions, premises liability and product defects. Known for simplifying complex medical records and leveraging expert testimony, Nikfarjam combines legal precision with empathy to guide clients through some of the most difficult moments of their lives. He is recognized by Super Lawyers and has earned placement among California’s Top Verdicts. As a graduate of UCLA and Loyola Law School, he is also an active member of CAALA and contributes to J&Y Law’s broader mission through mentorship and firm strategy.