Founding Partner

Quantum Law Group LLP

Personal Injury

Founding Partner of Quantum Law Group LLP Peyman Cohan advises executives, entrepreneurs and closely held businesses on estate planning, succession strategy and executive benefits. For more than two decades he has structured buy-sell agreements, ownership transfers, life insurance arrangements and qualified retirement plans that preserve wealth across generations while limiting tax exposure. Cohan’s firm filed Brunochelli v. Joe, PHP Agency, LLC, Accordia Life and Annuity Company on behalf of small business owners who alleged a fraudulently sold premium-financed life insurance package wiped out their savings, resolving the matter in a confidential settlement. The firm also pursued Brezac v. Transamerica against a life insurer that refused to honor living rider benefits for a client diagnosed with cancer. Cohan earned selection to Best Lawyers in America 2026 for Trusts and Estates.

