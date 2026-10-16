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Philip J. Monahan

Philip J Monahan

Partner
Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP
Family Law

Named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s list, Philip J. Monahan is a partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP in Los Angeles. Admitted to the California bar in 2006, he handles high-asset divorces, contested custody, property division, spousal support and domestic violence matters. His clients include executives, entertainers and professionals across Southern California. Over the past two years, Monahan has led multimillion-dollar asset divisions for technology and media figures, resolving dissolutions that turned on business valuations and executive compensation. He mentors young attorneys and takes on pro bono work supporting access to justice in Los Angeles. He earned Best Lawyers in America selection from 2023 to 2026 and a 2026 spot on the Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers list.

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