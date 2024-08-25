Partner

Shernoff Bidart Echeverria LLP

Personal Injury

Ricardo Echeverria is an acclaimed trial attorney specializing in insurance bad faith and catastrophic personal injury cases. His career is decorated with significant achievements, including multiple recognitions as one of the Top 30 Plaintiff Lawyers in California and induction into The Inner Circle of Advocates in 2023. Echeverria’s notable victories encompass a $68-million jury verdict in a medical malpractice case and numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts in various complex cases. A past president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and honored with several Trial Lawyer of the Year awards, his influence extends through his frequent lectures and membership in prestigious legal bodies. Echeverria holds a B.S. from California Polytechnic and a J.D. from Santa Clara University.

