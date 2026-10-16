Co-Founding Partner and Trial Attorney

Narain Maclear LLP

Product Liability

Sabrina Narain co-founded Narain Maclear LLP in January 2026 with partner Amy Maclear, building a boutique practice for automotive litigation and complex civil disputes. In 12 years of practice, she has defended breach of warranty, fraud and product liability cases involving catastrophic injuries and rollover accidents, representing manufacturers including Ford and FCA US LLC against consumer warranty claims under the Song-Beverly and Magnuson-Moss Acts. Before founding the firm, Narain was managing partner at LTL Attorneys, where she led the consumer protection litigation practice and pioneered the use of AI to optimize case strategy. She sits on the board of the Association of Southern California Defense Counsel and the advisory board of Fullerton College’s paralegal program. Narain graduated summa cum laude from Western State College of Law.