Partner

Arias Sanguinetti

Personal Injury

Sahar Malek is a partner at Arias Sanguinetti, where she brings over a decade of experience representing plaintiffs in complex personal injury matters. With a consistent record of seven-figure settlements and verdicts, including a $1.75-million resolution in a motor vehicle case and additional recoveries of $1.25 million, $1 million and $992,600, she has established herself as a leading advocate in the field. Her background as an immigrant informs a client-centered approach rooted in empathy and resilience. Malek currently serves on the boards of the Consumer Attorneys of California and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. Recognized by Super Lawyers in 2024 and named a Rising Star from 2018 to 2023, she maintains active memberships in CAOC, CAALA and AAJ.