Founder, Personal Injury Attorney

Dordulian Law Group

Personal Injury

Sam Dordulian founded Dordulian Law Group with the mission of providing survivors of sexual abuse and injury victims with personalized, comprehensive legal representation. A former sex crimes prosecutor and L.A. County Deputy D.A., he earned life sentences for predators before shifting to civil practice to help survivors secure justice. He created the SAJE Team, offering clients access to lawyers, victim advocates, a retired LAPD detective and a therapist. Dordulian has won over 100 jury trials and recovered tens of millions for clients, including a recent $7.5-million wrongful death settlement and $1-million sexual abuse recovery for a woman other firms had turned away. A member of RAINN’s National Leadership Council and the National Center for Victims of Crime, he mentors young attorneys and champions victim rights at both the courtroom and community level.