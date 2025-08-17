Founder & Partner

Spector Law

Family Law

Samantha F. Spector is the founder and partner of Spector Law, a boutique family law firm known for representing high-profile clients in complex divorce, custody and parentage matters. With over a decade of experience, she has handled high-asset marital dissolutions, prenuptial agreements and domestic violence. Spector’s clients include public figures from the entertainment and music industries, with public records showing her representation in the divorces of Christina Ricci, Jenna Dewan and Roddy Ricch. She has been named a Super Lawyer every year since 2014, following earlier recognition as a Rising Star, and was recently included in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. She has been featured by The Hollywood Reporter and the Los Angeles Business Journal among the top women attorneys in Los Angeles.

