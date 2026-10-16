Associate Attorney

Soho Law Firm

Labor & Employment

Samantha Speiss is an associate attorney at Soho Law Firm, practicing employment law in California. Before turning to plaintiff-side work, she spent time in-house in the business affairs department at The Walt Disney Company, an experience that shaped how she reads cases and where she looks for leverage at the negotiating table. She represents employees who were wrongfully terminated, underpaid or discriminated against, resolving their cases faster and for more than the firm’s prior process delivered. Speiss also built an AI-driven case valuation tool into the firm’s case management system, moving the team away from rote, time-based file triggers and toward data-informed damages assessments earlier in each case. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California and Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law.