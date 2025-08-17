Managing Partner

Kabateck LLP

Personal Injury

Shant Karnikian serves as managing partner at Kabateck LLP, where he has built a reputation for excellence in insurance bad faith, disaster litigation and complex trials. Starting as a law clerk in 2013, he rose through the firm’s ranks, securing tens of millions in verdicts and settlements for clients in high-stakes cases. Karnikian has acted as trial counsel on six jury trials, achieving record-setting results, and has led major class actions and insurance litigation nationwide. His recent wins include a $3.75-million settlement for thousands of interpreters and a $5.2-million hurricane damage case for a homeowners association. Beyond the courtroom, he is active in legal education and bar leadership, including serving as vice president of Loyola Law School’s Board of Governors. Karnikian’s current work includes representing wildfire and flood victims in some of California’s most significant disaster cases.