Partner

BD&J, PC

Personal Injury

President-Elect of the Los Angeles chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, Shawn McCann is a partner at BD&J, PC, representing families in wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. His most recent trial ended in a $21.36-million verdict against a towing company that had offered $100,000 and blamed the plaintiff entirely. Jurors assigned the defense 60% of the fault, netting the client about $12.6 million. McCann’s other recent results include a $36-million premises liability recovery, a $21-million work truck wrongful death recovery and a $10.04-million product liability recovery against an automaker, part of career recoveries exceeding $500 million. A past president of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, he co-founded ABOTA SideBar to promote diversity and mentorship in the trial bar.