Owner & Managing Attorney

Sasooness Law Group

Shawn Sasooness is the owner and managing attorney of Sasooness Law Group, where he leads a results- driven personal injury practice known for securing seven-figure verdicts and settlements across Cali- fornia. With 11 years of experience, he founded the firm to provide aggressive, hands-on representation to clients facing life-altering injuries and injustices. Sasooness earned his J.D. from Chapman University School of Law in 2014 and became a licensed California attorney the same year, following dual undergraduate degrees in English and political science from UCLA. Recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2018 to 2025, he is known for his tenacity, strategic litigation and commitment to restoring his clients’ peace of mind during their most difficult moments.

