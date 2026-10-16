Partner

Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP

Personal Injury

A 2026 California Lawyer Attorney of the Year recipient whose career recoveries exceed $1 billion, Spencer Lucas is a partner at Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP handling catastrophic injury and sexual abuse cases. As co-lead trial counsel in Motsinger v. Cosby, he secured a $59.25-million verdict against Bill Cosby. As Southern California Clergy Cases co-liaison counsel, Lucas contributed to an $880-million settlement in 2024, the largest single child sexual abuse settlement with a Catholic archdiocese. In 2025, an independent strategy he helped chart produced an $828-million settlement for 414 survivors abused as children in Los Angeles County juvenile facilities, averaging about $2 million per survivor. He sits on the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law Board of Advisors and the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities Board.