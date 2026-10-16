Steven Isaac Azizi

Managing Partner

Miracle Mile Law Group, LLP

Labor & Employment

Steven Isaac Azizi is the managing partner of Miracle Mile Law Group, LLP, a plaintiff-side employment firm he founded directly after law school. He represents employees statewide in wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, whistleblower, harassment and wage-and-hour disputes. Azizi built the practice around trial readiness rather than early settlement, investing in performance dashboards, standardized litigation procedures and artificial intelligence workflows that let the firm carry hundreds of active matters without diluting individual representation. His appellate work over the past two years produced a published California Court of Appeal decision contributing to the development of state employment law. That same period brought a confidential employment matter to resolution for $6 million, ranking among the largest recoveries in firm history.