Teni Amadian

Attorney

Amadian Mardirossian Legal, APC

Personal Injury

Teni Amadian is an attorney at Amadian Mardirossian Legal, APC, where she represents clients in personal injury, contract and lemon law matters. She analyzes complex legal questions and translates them into practical resolutions, a skill that has produced consistently favorable outcomes across her caseload. Amadian applies detailed factual preparation and direct client communication to disputes that carry significant financial and personal stakes. Her practice runs on sustained client contact rather than transactional handoffs, and she structures each representation around specific circumstances that brought the client to the firm. That approach keeps individuals informed at every stage of litigation and negotiation. Amadian earned her Juris Doctor from Southwestern Law School in 2022 after completing a Bachelor of Science in Business Law at California State University Northridge.