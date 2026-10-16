Terry Robert Bailey

Partner

ACTS LAW, LLP

Personal Injury

Terry Robert Bailey is a partner at ACTS LAW, LLP, where he leads the construction defect litigation practice for homeowners, homeowner associations and commercial property owners. For more than 35 years he has handled construction defect, inverse condemnation, bad faith insurance and property damage matters involving water intrusion, landslides, roof failures and stucco cracking. Bailey worked in construction before practicing law, which lets him argue causation and repair scope with contractors, engineers and juries. He obtained a $15.25-million settlement covering 61 homes in a gated Riverside County community and $9.75 million for the 88-unit Vibe Condominium Association in Palm Springs. He settled a Laguna landslide case against the Moulton Niguel Water District for $7.5 million, 45 days before trial. Furthermore, Bailey has recovered more than $150 million for homeowners and other plaintiffs.