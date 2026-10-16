Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Personal Injury

Travis R. Easton is a partner at Easton & Easton, LLP, representing the next generation of leadership at Orange County’s premier plaintiff personal injury law firm. Working alongside his father and brothers, he has helped recover more than $150 million for clients facing catastrophic injuries, including contributions to a $22.5-million settlement in 2025 and a $32-million bicycle accident settlement recognized as California’s top such settlement in 2024. He was selected to Best Lawyers in America 2025, Super Lawyers Rising Stars and the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40. In 2024, Easton co-founded and served as president of AI Demand Pro, an AI-powered demand letter tool for trial attorneys. He is also a lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and his firm supports MADD and the Easton & Easton College Scholarship Program.

