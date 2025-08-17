Shareholder

Shegerian & Associates

Labor & Employment

Will Reed is a shareholder at Shegerian & Associates and one of California’s leading employment litigators, known for securing landmark verdicts in retaliation, discrimination and wrongful termination cases. With 17 years of experience and a 98% success rate between 2023 and 2025, he has delivered multiple high-stakes wins in recent years, including a $14-million gender discrimination verdict in Pinter-Brown v. UC Regents and a $14.1-million result in Sosa v. Comerica Bank. In Lawler v. Bikram Choudhury, Reed secured a $9.18-million judgment following court-imposed terminating sanctions and in Rudnicki v. Farmers, he played a key role in upholding a $23.9-million judgment on appeal. His impact extends beyond litigation, as he has mentored attorneys within the firm and is active in CAALA.