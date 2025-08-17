Plaintiff Trial Attorney

William D. Shapiro Law, Inc.

Personal Injury

William D. Shapiro, a plaintiff trial attorney at William D. Shapiro Law, Inc., is recognized as one of California’s most formidable litigators, having recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients. Specializing in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases, he has secured landmark results including a $53-million jury verdict and settlements of $53 million, $28 million and $26 million. A respected leader in the legal community, Shapiro is the president- elect of the National American Board of Trial Advocates and a past president of several other major trial lawyer organizations. His professional excellence has been distinguished with numerous accolades, including multiple Trial Lawyer of the Year honors and consistent recognition among the top attorneys in Southern California.

