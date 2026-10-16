William London

Founding Partner & Attorney

Kimura London & White LLP

Family Law

William “Bill” London is a founding partner of Kimura London & White LLP, where he represents multinational clients in international business transactions, litigation and cross-border trade. Fluent in Mandarin and trained at Georgetown Law and Tsinghua University School of Law, he advises global families on trust, estate and family law matters. Entrepreneurs, corporations and high-net-worth individuals retain him for multimillion-dollar transactions, complex disputes and sensitive personal matters that cross borders. London is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. National and international publications regularly seek his expertise on international business, real estate and estate planning. Outside the firm, he supports the Pacific Symphony, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Newport Beach Fire Department Foundation. His recognitions include Super Lawyers, Lawyers of Distinction and America’s Top 50 Lawyers.