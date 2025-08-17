Co-Founder & Managing Partner

J&Y Law

Personal Injury

Yosi Yahoudai is the co-founder and managing partner of J&Y Law, where he has built a reputation as a compassionate and fearless advocate for injury victims across California. His approach blends sharp legal strategy with deeply personal client care, reflected in a 98% success rate and more than $26 million recovered between 2023 and 2025 alone. Recent wins include a $6.5-million recovery for an injured Spanish-speaking construction worker facing insurance bias and a $6-million settlement for a family struck by a vehicle after liability was initially denied. Under Yahoudai’s leadership, the firm hosts free legal clinics and provides culturally accessible legal help to underserved communities. Recognized by Super Lawyers and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100, he continues to lead with empathy, resilience and an unwavering pursuit of justice.

