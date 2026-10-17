In the sun-drenched corridors of Southern California’s consumer economy, the products that fill our shelves and homes rarely arrive by accident. Behind every category-defining brand is a sophisticated, often uncelebrated ecosystem of professionals—the lawyers, bankers, marketers, and strategic advisors whose quiet expertise makes the entire machine turn. They provide the professional infrastructure that allows promising concepts to scale, navigate complex regulations, and survive the inherent volatility of the consumer market.

This special section is dedicated to those architects. Rather than celebrating celebrity founders, we are shining a light on the leading practitioners whose steady hands and forward vision keep the region’s consumer sector innovative and resilient. Across food and beverage, personal care, apparel, and household products, these trusted advisors treat the business as more than a transaction, guiding leadership teams through the critical calls that determine a brand’s longevity and success.

From a broad pool of nominations, the LA Times Studios executive committee selected this year’s Consumer Goods Business Visionaries based on four key criteria. Each honoree was chosen for their noteworthy accomplishments over the past 12 to 24 months, a consistent record of strong career leadership, their measurable impact on industry growth, and a demonstrated commitment to community involvement beyond their own organizations.

