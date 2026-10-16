Partner & Global Co-Leader of Consumer Class Actions Practice

Sidley Austin LLP

Legal Services

Amy P. Lally is a partner at Sidley Austin LLP and global co-leader of its Consumer Class Actions practice. Across 28 years at the firm, she has built a record of dismissals in California, a difficult venue for class action defense. Lally won a summary judgment for PetSmart in a Prescription Diet pet food case and secured dismissal of a New York suit against Nature’s Bounty glucosamine supplements. For Barclays, she compelled individual arbitration in one of the first Meta pixel tracking cases aimed at banking. She led Hanesbrands to a nationwide settlement after its 2024 ransomware attack. Lally serves on the National Charity League Westside Chapter Board and teaches trial advocacy at UC Irvine School of Law. Sidley’s Consumer Class Actions practice, which she co-leads, holds a Chambers USA ranking.