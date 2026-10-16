Managing Director

Stout

Bankers/Lenders

A Los Angeles Business Journal Woman of Influence in Finance honoree, Ashleigh Barker is a managing director in Stout’s Investment Banking group. She advises founders, family-owned businesses, management teams, investors and corporate clients on M&A, growth equity capital raises and other strategic transactions. Before joining Stout, Barker established and led the beauty and personal care practice at Lincoln International and held earlier roles at Michel Dyens & Co., The Estée Lauder Companies and Deutsche Bank. Women’s Wear Daily, Business of Fashion and Beauty Independent regularly seek her perspective on deal activity and consumer trends in beauty and personal care. Within the firm, she helps develop female colleagues through the Stout Women’s Alliance. Barker’s experience in the beauty and wellness sector spans more than 15 years.