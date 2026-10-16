Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

Legal Services

Covington & Burling LLP Partner Ashley M. Simonsen leads the team serving as Meta’s national lead counsel in more than 6,000 social media actions by individuals, school districts and state attorneys general. The team won dismissal of all claims against Mark Zuckerberg and four representative school district complaints, which resulted in a Daily Journal Top Defense Verdict. In the first bellwether trial, now in post-trial briefing, jurors held Meta liable for $4.2 million after plaintiff’s counsel suggested more than $14 billion. Simonsen co-led the Microsoft team that won dismissal of the first generative AI privacy class action, a precedent applied to dismiss a similar suit against Google. For Apple, her team won dismissal of two class actions over iMessage and iCloud. She has served five terms on the Los Angeles County Bar Association Litigation Section’s Executive Committee.

