Partner

K&L Gates

Legal Services

Avril G. Love is a partner in the Commercial Disputes practice at K&L Gates, where she advises consumer products, personal care and e-commerce companies on regulatory and litigation risk. Although she defends class actions, product liability claims and regulatory investigations, much of her practice centers on keeping clients out of court. Love develops compliance programs around FDA, FTC and California rules covering advertising claims, greenwashing, microplastics, Proposition 65, subscription programs and data privacy. Over the past two years, she has counseled a personal care brand through a nationwide product recall and helped manufacturers meet mandatory reporting obligations. She also trains business, marketing and operations teams to spot legal and reputational risks in daily decisions. Love backs that counsel with about 20 years of litigation experience.