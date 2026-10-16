Managing Director

Lincoln International

Investment Banking

Repeatedly named one of Los Angeles’ most influential investment bankers, Brian Little is a managing director at Lincoln International, where he leads fashion and apparel coverage. Over 25 years, he has advised private equity firms and privately held businesses on domestic and cross-border M&A, private debt and equity placements and divestitures. Little previously led Kroll’s global apparel practice after senior roles at Imperial Capital and FocalPoint Partners. At USC, he teaches Investment Banking Fundamentals, a proprietary MBA course, as an adjunct finance professor. He is vice chair of the Marshall Partners Board and has spent more than 20 years raising funds for education and mentoring students through USC’s Career Advantage Program. Little has led more than 40 transactions with a combined value exceeding $4.5 billion.