Partner

Venable LLP

Legal Services

Caitlin Blanche is a partner at Venable LLP, where she opened its Orange County office in April 2024 and co-leads the Consumer Products industry practice. Her 19-year litigation career centers on defending cosmetics, personal care, aesthetics and medical device companies against false advertising, product liability and Proposition 65 claims. Blanche recently won dismissal without leave to amend a Southern District of New York class action attacking a feminine hygiene product’s basic utility. She currently defends a global beauty brand against hair dye product liability suits in Los Angeles and New York. A former Octane board member, she has sat on its Aesthetics Technology Forum Planning Committee since the event began. Blanche helped win a complete defense verdict for a global aesthetic pharmaceutical company in a high-profile product liability trial.

