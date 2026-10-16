SVP, Mid-Corporate Consumer Products & Retail Team, Greater Los Angeles Commercial Banking

Citibank, N.A.

Bankers/Lenders

A J.P. Morgan Peak Performer and Emerging Leader honoree, Carol Newinn is a senior vice president on Citibank’s Mid-Corporate Consumer Products and Retail team. Since joining Citi in May 2026, she has focused on personal care, household products and consumer durables, especially beauty and wellness brands. Newinn built her 20-year career largely at Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan, where she helped establish a Los Angeles client portfolio for the Multinational Corporations team. Her in-house tenure as treasury manager at Series D fintech ProducePay, where she led its first anti-money laundering policy, shapes her advice to founders and sponsors. She sits on the Ketchum-Downtown YMCA Board and co-chairs its 40th Annual Stairclimb and Urban Hike. Named a Banker Champion at J.P. Morgan, Newinn trained more than 100 bankers across the firm.

