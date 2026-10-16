Partner

Sheppard

Legal Services

Sheppard Partner Craig Cardon has spent 23 of his 32 years in practice at the firm, defending major retailers in disputes over online marketing, data analytics, mass arbitration and consumer class claims. When California Invasion of Privacy Act suits surged, he worked with retail trade associations to amend the statute and won precedent-setting rulings for Levi’s, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Williams-Sonoma. Cardon defeated damages class certification for Lenovo in a closely watched reference-pricing case and secured a First Circuit affirmance ending a first-of-its-kind privacy class action against TJX. Outside his practice, he is partnering with developer Richard Weintraub on a commercial real estate project to jumpstart redevelopment in areas hit by the Palisades Fire. In a mass arbitration for SEGA, Cardon filed more than 19,000 counterclaims in court.

