Partner

Cooley

Legal Services

Having guided more than 3,000 venture financings and more than 325 M&A deals, Dave Young is a partner at Cooley, where he heads the corporate group across its Los Angeles offices. A founder of Cooley’s Santa Monica office, he represented Dollar Shave Club in its $1-billion sale to Unilever and Coterie in its $1.5-billion sale to Mammoth Brands. Young advised Kylie Cosmetics on its roughly $600-million transaction with Coty and guided FIGS from inception through NYSE IPO. His celebrity-founded clients include Courteney Cox’s Homecourt, Scarlett Johansson’s The Outset and Tom Holland’s BERO. Chambers USA has recognized his startup and emerging companies work since 2016. Young sits on the board of ThursdayNights, a nonprofit supporting at-risk Los Angeles youth that has raised more than $2 million.

