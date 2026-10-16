Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

Legal Services

As a partner heading Sidley Austin LLP’s Beauty and Wellness practice, David M. Grinberg leads one of the few dedicated groups worldwide. He guides founder-owned businesses through sales to private equity sponsors and strategic buyers, often their first major transaction. Grinberg’s clients include Kosas, Dr. Squatch, Drunk Elephant and Merit. He recently represented OSEA, a clean skincare brand exceeding $100 million in annual revenue, in a growth investment from General Atlantic and advised Olive & June on its $240-million sale to Helen of Troy. Since 2022, Grinberg has led Sidley teams on more than 45 capital raises and M&A deals worth more than $10 billion. He is active with Valley Beth Shalom Day School alongside his wife and was recently honored for his commitment to Israel and Jewish education.

