Advertisement

David M. Grinberg

David M. Grinberg

Partner
Sidley Austin LLP
Legal Services

As a partner heading Sidley Austin LLP’s Beauty and Wellness practice, David M. Grinberg leads one of the few dedicated groups worldwide. He guides founder-owned businesses through sales to private equity sponsors and strategic buyers, often their first major transaction. Grinberg’s clients include Kosas, Dr. Squatch, Drunk Elephant and Merit. He recently represented OSEA, a clean skincare brand exceeding $100 million in annual revenue, in a growth investment from General Atlantic and advised Olive & June on its $240-million sale to Helen of Troy. Since 2022, Grinberg has led Sidley teams on more than 45 capital raises and M&A deals worth more than $10 billion. He is active with Valley Beth Shalom Day School alongside his wife and was recently honored for his commitment to Israel and Jewish education.

More from Business

HKS Expands Western Leadership Team

Healthcare & Science

HKS Expands Western Health Practice Leadership with Arthur Brito and Wael Batal

Xsolla announces Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns between payment providers and video game developers

AI & Tech

Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cinega Blvd

Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

Desiree Ritter named Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Healthcare & Science

Desiree Ritter Named Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

mPulse names Harish Nanda Chief Technology Officer and Erin Kowalow Chief Business Operations Officer

Healthcare & Science

mPulse Appoints Veteran Health Tech Executives to Scale HXI Platform

The Latest Deals

Advertisement