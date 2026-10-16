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Dulari Amin

Dulari Amin

Co-Founder
Sidelines VC
Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

Dulari Amin is an executive, entrepreneur, and investor with more than 20 years of experience building, scaling, and investing consumer brands.

As co-founder of Sidelines VC, a growth advisory firm, she works with high-growth companies on fundraising, strategic growth, and operational excellence. In the last year, she has backed consumer brands founded by formidable female celebrities, including De Soi by Katy Perry, Giadzy by Giada De Laurentiis, and Stripes Beauty by Naomi Watts.

Amin has built a personal portfolio of consumer companies spanning beauty, food and beverage, personal care, home and family, including Brella Childcare, De Soi, Giadzy, Goodles, Live Tinted, Parsol Diapers, Repurpose, Spicewell, Stripes Beauty, and True Food Kitchen. She serves on the board of Repurpose, a leading brand in sustainable single-use home products.

Amin has consistently given her time to the business and philanthropic community. She is a judge for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program for Greater Los Angeles, evaluating the region’s top companies, many of them in consumer; winners during her tenure include Archer Meats, Beyond Yoga, PrettyLitter, Salt & Stone, and YoungLA. She is also a recurring judge for the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) and a partner at Acumen, one of the world’s leading social impact funds. Active in the female founder and investor community, she curates several gatherings a year to build community and collaboration among women founders and investors.

Amin’s entrepreneurial journey includes founding Phenomenon, a business transformation agency she grew to more than $100 million in revenue and 150 employees, working with brands such as Crate and Barrel, Paige Denim, Pinkberry, Vera Wang, and Vitaminwater, and earning Webby, One Show, and Cannes Lions honors before exiting to private equity.

She has previously served on the boards of Beyond Capital, Larchmont Charter School, and Woodbury University. Amin holds degrees from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Harvard Business School.

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