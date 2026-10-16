Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

Legal Services

Emily Zipperstein is a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, where she co-leads the Beauty and Wellness Industry practice and advises celebrities, creators and consumer brands. She was lead counsel to body care brand Salt & Stone in its majority acquisition by Advent. For Sleep Number, Zipperstein led the team behind an investment and endorsement partnership with NFL star Travis Kelce. Her creator work includes “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper’s multiyear Nestlé partnership to launch Unwell Beverages and celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan’s exclusive Sephora deal. A fellow of the American Bar Foundation, she has appeared on Variety’s Legal Impact Report five times. After years of advising Olive & June, Zipperstein guided the nail care retailer through its $240-million sale to Helen of Troy.

