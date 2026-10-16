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Erin Colleen Foltz

Erin Foltz

Co-Founder
Refine Public Relations
Public Relations & Strategic Communications | Consumer Goods & Retail

Having helped build the momentum that led Vogue to name the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Original Sandal its Shoe of the Summer, Erin Colleen Foltz is the co-founder of Refine Public Relations. Across a 15-year Los Angeles career, she has represented Disney Consumer Products, Vans, Forever 21 and REEF while landing client products on Oprah’s Favorite Things. Foltz launched the senior-led agency in 2023 with mentor Tera Leuthauser and counsels Southern California brands including R0AM, Bio Creative Labs and Thousand Oaks-based Project ReWear. She also supports the Jewish Free Loan Association, a 122-year-old nonprofit expanding awareness of zero-interest lending across four counties. For Project ReWear, her media and recognition strategy helped deliver a California Resource Recovery Association Outstanding Waste Prevention Award and founder Kimberly Lau’s selection to the Inc. Female Founders 500.

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