Managing Partner, External Affairs

Winston Taylor

Legal Services

Fresh off leading GHOST Lifestyle’s roughly $1.65-billion sale to Keurig Dr Pepper, Eva Davis is managing partner of external affairs at Winston Taylor and sits on its executive committee. One of three managing partners supporting the chairman, she focuses on growth and lateral hiring after chairing the firm’s 450-plus-attorney transactions department from 2021 to 2024. Davis guided LesserEvil through a Federal Trade Commission Second Request in its reported $750-million sale to Hershey and represented Good Culture in a majority investment from L Catterton reported above $500 million. She chaired the Los Angeles board of Read to a Child for 19 years and has read with elementary students through the program for more than 20 years. In 2021, the nonprofit presented her with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

