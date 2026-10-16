Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Legal Services

Kirkland & Ellis LLP Partner Hamed Meshki helps run the firm’s Los Angeles office as a managing partner and leads private equity deals for major asset managers. His consumer and retail clients have included Anastasia Beverly Hills, Boardriders, J Brand and Paper Source. Meshki advised WHP Global on its $850-million agreement with G-III Apparel Group to acquire Marc Jacobs from LVMH. The Marc Jacobs deal lifts WHP Global’s retail sales footprint to more than $9.5 billion. He also advised the company on a $400-million joint venture with Lands’ End and its rag & bone and Vera Wang acquisitions. He advises the Keep Children In School Foundation Board and helped the nonprofit win 501(c)(3) status and a federal license to fund children’s education in Iran.