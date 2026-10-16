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Jackie Levy

Jackie Levy

Chief Financial & Revenue Officer
Caruso
Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Executive or Founder

With Caruso sales up 21% in 2025, Jackie Levy leads finance and leasing as chief financial and revenue officer across the company’s mixed-use portfolio. The portfolio also posted roughly 16% cumulative net operating income growth, and its foot traffic runs 112% above direct competitors. Levy led the rebuilding of Palisades Village after the 2025 Los Angeles fires, managing cost pressures, tenant curation and leasing dynamics through its August 2026 reopening. He joined Caruso from Westfield as a general manager and rose through operations leadership to chief business officer in 2019. He also sits on the UCLA Anderson Forecast Board of Advisors. Under Levy’s oversight, The Grove and The Americana at Brand rank among the top 10 shopping centers worldwide by sales.

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