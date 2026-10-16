Managing Partner

Fifth Down Capital

Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

Fifth Down Capital Managing Partner Janki Gandhi joined the investment firm in late 2025 and helps oversee several of its teams. She previously served as managing director of Parkwood Ventures, the corporate arm of Parkwood Entertainment, where she directed business development, investments and strategy. Gandhi helped launch and manage prestige haircare brand Cécred and oversaw partnerships with Verizon and Levi’s. Before Parkwood, she spent nearly two decades as an investment banker advising founder-led fashion and beauty brands including Supergoop, ILIA, Vince and Paige. A Wharton School graduate, she sits on the boards of Arcade Beauty and Cécred. WWD added her to its Top 40 Under 40, and Mergers & Acquisitions named her one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A.

