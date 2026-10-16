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Kay Sides

Kay Sides

Founder & Creative Director
HATCh; R0AM
Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Executive or Founder

Kay Sides is the founder and creative director of HATCh, a showroom, consulting and communications platform, and founder of sustainable footwear brand R0AM. When she launched HATCh in 1999, its model of housing jewelry, footwear, womenswear, menswear and emerging designers under one roof was a U.S. first. Sides has since launched and managed brands including Victoria Beckham, James Perse, Stance, Kelly Wearstler and Aviator Nation. She founded R0AM in 2018, building shoes from vegan materials, recycled components and sugarcane-derived tread. Recently, she has steered the brand through tariffs and production disruptions while opening a Los Angeles store. Through the R0AM Foundation, Sides directs proceeds toward outdoor experiences for at-risk children. Over 26 years, she has grown HATCh into an operation spanning Los Angeles, New York and Dallas.

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