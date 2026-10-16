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Kimberly Lau

Kimberly Lau

Founder
Project ReWear
Consumer Goods and Retail Industry Executive or Founder

Project ReWear Founder Kimberly Lau runs a Southern California circular retail business that combines resale, donation and redistribution with impact tracking. Before accepting donations, she bought tens of thousands of garments from thrift stores nationwide, which let the company launch at scale. Lau sells through a curated store, an online platform and quarterly warehouse sales, giving each item several chances to sell. Her tracking system weighs every item sold or donated, replacing estimates with measurable data. CBS National News and Forbes have featured her as an expert on resale economics and textile waste. Through partners such as Bundles of Kindness, Project ReWear redistributed more than 750 pounds of clothing to people experiencing homelessness in 2025. That same year, the business diverted more than 4,200 pounds of textile waste from landfills.

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